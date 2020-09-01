Peace Week “The work of art is a scream of freedom.” – Christo

Join LA Harbor Area’s 5th Annual Peace Week 2020 virtual Open Mic for Peace and Justice.

Come as audience member or performer to this creative space for all supporters of peace and justice. Calls are going out locally, nationally, and internationally. Do you have…?

-A favorite political piece you want us to know about? Read it.

-A righteous poem on Justice? Recite it.

-A Song for Peace? Sing it.

-Art work you have done w/ a Peace/Justice theme? Show it.

-Spoken word to help us understand and solve violence and injustice? Say it.

Approx 5 min., 1 or 2 pieces

Time: 6-8 p.m. Pacific time (US and Canada) Sept. 5

Details: RSVP if you will be performing or presenting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81969917166?pwd=WjU2cnNGWmVUeUpSYWwvNC9Nc3ZtUT09

Meeting ID: 819 6991 7166

Passcode: 541253

Continuing Events for the 5th Annual LA Harbor Peace Week

Sept 3 through Sept 7 (Labor Day). Friends of peace and justice, please see the schedule:

Lobby, March and Rally for Peace. Thurs. 4 p.m.

https://facebook.com/events/s/lobby-march-and-rally-4-peace/2650271135187738/?ti=cl

Virtual Open Mic for Peace and Justice Fri. 6 p.m.

https://facebook.com/events/s/virtual-open-mic-for-peace-and/774225596674660/?ti=cl

ANTIFAscist WWII History CarTour! Sat. 10:30 a.m.

https://facebook.com/events/s/wwii-antifascist-history-car-t/634236147467650/?ti=cl

Peace with the People of North Korea (DPRK) Cultural Event

Sat. 5:30 p.m.

https://facebook.com/events/s/peace-with-the-people-of-north/355491075475677/?ti=cl

Candlelight Vigil Sun. 7p.m.

https://facebook.com/events/s/candlight-vigil-at-the-uss-iow/312512843190087/?ti=cl

Labor Day National Call: Just Transition from a War to a Peace Economy Mon. 4 p.m.

https://facebook.com/events/s/labor-day-call-for-a-just-tran/241059767048331/?ti=cl

Organized by: San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice, CODEPINK San Pedro, Witness for Peace Southwest and Feed and Be Fed Garden

Details: sojournerrb@yahoo.com or 310-971-8280