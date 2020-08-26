Rail Project Virtual Meeting, Sept. 2

LONG BEACH -The Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility project team will update the public during a virtual community meeting at 11 a.m. Sept. 2.

You can join this virtual meeting from a computer, phone and other mobile device. For registration information, click here. The meeting will be recorded and posted at the Pier B project page for those unable to attend.

The Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility is the centerpiece of the Port of Long Beach’s $1 billion rail capital improvement program. It will shift more cargo to “on-dock rail,” where containers are taken to and from marine terminals by trains, significantly reducing truck trips throughout the region. No cargo trucks would visit the facility. Instead, smaller train segments would be brought to the facility and joined together into a full-sized train.

The first arrival, departure and storage tracks are expected to be completed in 2024, with additional tracks coming online in 2030, followed by project completion in 2031.

Details: www.polb.com/pierb.