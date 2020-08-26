Number of New Cases of COVID-19 Decline in LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported on Aug. 25 that there were 51 deaths from COVID-19 and 989 new cases over a 24-hour period. This is a decline in the number of new cases. It is the first time the number of new cases has been below 1,000 since the beginning of June. Between the middle and end of July, new cases averaged 3,200 per day.

There have been a total of 233,777 cases of COVID-19 across the county and a total of 5,605 deaths. Of the 51 people whose deaths were reported on Aug. 25, there were 37 that had underlying health conditions. Nineteen of them were more than 80 years old, 13 were between 65 and 79 years old, nine were between 50 and 64 years old, two were between 30 and 49 years old, and one was between 18 and 29 years old.

The state of California is monitoring counties to see if they meet six indicators in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Los Angeles County meets five of the six indicators. The indicator the county fails to meet is to have less than 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, as the county has 196 cases per 100,000 residents.