CeSPNC Bylaws Committee Meeting

Zoom Virtual Meeting

Please join the Zoom Webinar Online at: https://zoom.us/j/92828599426 or By Telephone by Dialing 833-548-0282 (Toll Free) Then Enter Webinar ID: 928 2859 9426 and Press #.

Instructions on how to sign up for public comment will be given to listeners at the start of the meeting. Generally, participants joining from the Zoom platform may select “raise hand” at the bottom of the screen or press *9 (star nine) on the telephone.

Time: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28

AGENDA

1. Call to order

2. Zoom protocols for this meeting

3. Roll call

4. Public comment

5. Review of missing items from standing rules or additions

6. Review of corrected Standing Rules

7. Organizing of Policies and Procedures

8. New business.

9. Adjourn

NOTE: Anything on this Agenda Could Result in a MotionDetails: https://centralsanpedronc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Bylaws-Committee-Meeting-8-28-20.pdf