Two Webinars for Homeowners: Avoiding Foreclosure

DCBA will be hosting two webinars to help tenants and homeowners learn more about how L.A. County is helping them stay in their homes.

“Know Your Landlord/Tenant Rights” webinar.

Please save the date and time on your calendar. You are not required to register for the webinar in order to join. Instructions for joining the webinar can be found in our flyer. The DCBA Rent Stabilization team will share information on the Countywide Eviction Moratorium and other rent related topics,

Time:11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 25, Pacific Time

Details: 833-233-7368; https://tinyurl.com/y2obyzow

Meeting link: https://lacountydcba.webex.com/lacountydcba/j.php?MTID=ma97d9dae7c9f31128a055c6919651ccd

Meeting number:126 224 5570 Password : RSO1234

And Aug. 26

Join foreclosure prevention counselors and HPP CARES, for a free webinar to learn about some of the options available to save your home.

Millions of Americans have temporarily suspended their mortgage payments due to COVID-19. Many will soon be asked to repay those past due payments but may not be financially stable to meet their obligation.

Time: 2 p.m. Aug. 26

Cost: Free

Details:RSVP www.dcba.lacounty.gov/foreclosure-prevention