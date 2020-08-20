City of Carson Offers Emergency Rental Assistance To Residents

The City of Carson is offering a one-time Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) to individuals and families renting in Carson and financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This Emergency Rental Assistance is available to Carson renters who (1) meet the income qualification (less than $63,100 for individuals and up to $92,950.00 for a family of 4) and (2) demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19, such as loss of employment, reduction of work hours, or reduced wages. The financial assistance is available for up to a maximum of $1,000 per month for up to three months and based on actual need for monthly rent payment, and does not have to be repaid. This Emergency Rental Assistance is made possible from a small Community Development Block Supplemental Grant (CDBG), a federally funded grant under the CARES Act. While the small CDBG supplemental grant could have been used for other purposes, the Carson City Council unanimously decided to dedicate $264,819.00 of the supplemental CDBG funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance program.

“These are unprecedented times, and Carson continues to find responsible ways to assist our residents during this pandemic. This grant program provides critical relief to our qualified Carson residents.” said Carson Mayor Albert Robles. “City of Carson is stepping up to help our residents where we can because we really are all in this together. The health and safety of our neighbors helps secure the health and safety for everyone.”

For additional information on qualification requirements and for how to apply please refer to: http://ci.carson.ca.us/CommunityDevelopment/housing_cdbg.aspx. This link includes the application and the application checklist specifying the information that needs to be submitted with the application. Funds are limited; therefore, not all applications will receive funding. Applications are now available and will be accepted only through Sept. 10, 2020 at 5 p.m. Applications are only accepted by appointment by calling 310 233-4829.

In addition, qualified Carson residents may apply for assistance through the County of Los Angeles Rent Relief Program. You may access the application and on how to apply by visiting https://211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief. The County of Los Angeles Rent Relief Program is accepting applications up to Aug. 31, 2020. For questions on the County’s program, please call 2-1-1 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day.