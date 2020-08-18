POLA To Work With California Manufacturers and Technology Association Under New Agreement

LOS ANGELES – The Port of Los Angeles and the California Manufacturers & Technology Association or CMTA have formed a partnership to help support both organizations’ efforts to manage and further streamline the supply and provision of personal protective equipment or PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Memorandum of Understanding or MOU also calls for greater cooperation between CMTA and the Port of Los Angeles on promoting the exports of manufactured goods made here in California by CMTA members.

The MOU is being undertaken as part of Logistics Victory Los Angeles or LoVLA, the initiative launched in April to get much-needed PPE to the region’s healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newly signed MOU will focus on integration and reciprocal website information between LoVLA and CMTA’s ‘Safely Making California” Marketplace, an online portal created by CMTA and the State of California in June to help fill a critical need for non-medical grade PPE.

Also under the MOU, both entities agreed over the next year to collaboratively explore opportunities to promote export growth through the Port of Los Angeles and support CMTA’s efforts to grow the state’s manufacturing sector and export base. The Port and CMTA will also look at possibilities for joint advocacy on public policy issues that help California manufacturers compete in a global market.