Mayor Garcetti Unveils Public Art Encouraging Mask Use

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled new artwork by L.A.- based Estudio Zavala as part of the L.A. Mask Print Project, a grassroots initiative to remind Angelenos to wear a mask through publicly available art. The free posters and designs are available in English and Spanish on the City’s COVID-19 website for Angelenos to download, print, and post in their storefronts and windows.

“Angelenos cannot let up in our fight against COVID-19 — we have to stay vigilant, follow the data, and take every step possible to stop the spread of this virus,” said Mayor Garcetti. “Wearing a mask can save lives, and whether you’re driving down Wilshire Boulevard or visiting the carniceria down the street, this new artwork taps into our city’s boundless creativity to urge all of us to do our part to protect one another in the face of this pandemic.”

“Mask-wearing is a sign of solidarity and respect for your neighbors and community,” said Florencio Zavala, artist and founder of Estudio Zavala. “The science doesn’t lie – you’re safer with a mask on against COVID-19. I wanted to create posters that any Angeleno can enjoy and feel part of the greater effort to stay safe. I also wanted to speak directly to the Latinx community. This campaign is for us too and we can make a difference. Mascarillas salvan vidas.”

After launching last month with three commissioned posters produced pro-bono by Studio Number One, the L.A. Mask Print Project has drawn more than 18,000 people to the City’s COVID-19 website. The L.A. Mask Print Project initiative will continue to grow in the weeks ahead, with more artist collaborations becoming available for download.

Angelenos interested in participating in this campaign to use public art for the public good can reach out to garcetti.reply@lacity.org for more information.