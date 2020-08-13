Rep. Barragán’s Annual Older Adults Health Fair and Legislative Briefing

Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán will host her annual Older Adults Health Fair and Legislative Briefing Aug.18. Due to the pandemic, all events will be online this year.

Constituents can join by computer or by phone, for a morning of entertainment from local performers, informative presentations, and updates from Congress on issues that matter to older adults and those who love them.

The program will include:

Legislative update from Congresswoman Barragán

Presentation on the Elder Nutrition Program, Family Caregiver Support Program, and other support services from the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services

Presentation on health care counseling and selecting a health plan that best meets the needs of the individual from the Center for Health Care Rights

Tribute to the late Congressman John Lewis

Performance from the Willowbrook Line Dancers

Performance from Mariachi Romanza

Jazz performance from the Romanza Band

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 18 PDT

Details: Register at: bit.ly/BriefingAugust18

Join by phone (toll-free) at: +1 669-900-6833, Webinar ID: 812 2565 3305