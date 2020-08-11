Port of Long Beach, City Partner for Free Drive-In Movies

The Port of Long Beach is sponsoring “Twilight Cinema,” a series of free drive-in movie nights this summer in conjunction with the City of Long Beach at the Granada Beach and Long Beach Convention Center parking lots.

Reservations for the Twilight Cinema are required and open at 9 a.m. one week before the event. Spaces are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. One vehicle is permitted per reservation.

The movie schedule as planned:

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – “Abominable” – Granada Beach Reservations are full

Thursday, Aug. 13 – “Maleficent” – Granada Beach Reservations are full

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” – Granada Beach

Friday, Aug. 21 – “Toy Story 4” – Convention Center

Tuesday, Aug. 25 – “Sonic the Hedgehog” – Granada Beach

Friday, Aug. 28 – “Frozen II” – Convention Center

Sunday, Sept. 6 – “Onward” – Convention Center

Movies begin at dusk, around 8:30 p.m. The parking lot will open at 6:30 p.m. For Granada Beach movies, enter at Ocean Boulevard and Bennett Avenue. For Convention Center movies, enter at Linden Avenue and Shoreline Drive.

Patrons must adhere to all COVID-19 requirements to promote a safe experience for all. Due to physical distancing requirements, people can only attend in vehicles.Details: polb.com/twilightcinema.