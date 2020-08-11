Help for Homeowners: Webinar Aug. 12

The COVID-19 crisis has placed incredible strain on household finances across the country. Los Angeles County Consumer and business Affairs is hosting a free Housing Preservation Series of webinars, to provide L.A. County homeowners with the information and resources they need to manage through this difficult time. New, free webinars featuring subject-matter experts post frequently.

Join a webinar on the foreclosure process, and learn how LA County can help keep you in your home.

Time: 2 p.m. Aug.12

Details:dcba.lacounty.gov/foreclosure-prevention