Palos Verdes Art Center Summer Show, A Virtual Exhibition

Opening online July 20, at pvartcenter.org, The Summer Show is a virtual exhibition featuring work by Palos Verdes Art Center members associated with any of its eight artists groups: Artists Open Group (AOC), Pacific Arts Group, Paletters, Palos Verdes Painters, Peninsula Artists, Photographic and Digital Artists (PADA), The Artists’ Studio, and Third Dimension.

This year, PVAC announces Nina Zak Laddon as Juror. Nina is the co-founder of the Redondo Beach Art Group and originator of the Power of Art exhibition. She serves on the Board of Friends of Redondo Beach Arts as a Creative Advisor. Nina has been the curator of CA 101 contemporary international art exhibition for the past 8 years. She is currently the TEDx Redondo Beach Organizer.

“During a time of global pandemic and social unrest when our daily lives are confronted with uncertainty and fear, art is essential. Studies have shown that viewing a work of art can reduce stress and anxiety as well as foster empathy in the eye of the beholder.

The virtual art world is flourishing bringing art into the home where one can view the artwork in a most intimate way. The computer screen as opposed to the page of an art book creates an interactive experience where one can examine the art in detail while traveling along the lines, colors, and content of the artwork.

This is a unique time to create and to jury an exhibition. PVAC artists have submitted works reacting to the turmoil of our new reality. They have returned to beloved landscapes and found solace in their studios while in quarantine. The artworks I reviewed are full of emotion, beauty and each one reveals a story either personal or universal.

Seeing the art in person is a completely different experience. Stepping into a gallery standing inches from the artwork, textures, colors, and compositions are intensified. It is a privilege I am looking forward to eagerly.

Artists are entrusted to continue to create, provide a dialogue, and lead us to a more just world.”

Nina Zak Laddon