LA County Increases Law Enforcement Accountability and Invests in Community Health, Safety and Well-Being

LOS ANGELES – In the wake of the death of George Floyd, and subsequent protests against the racialized violence communities of color endure at the hands of law enforcement, the Board of Supervisors has moved to increase law enforcement accountability and expand its investments that promote community well-being and reduce the harm caused by an overreliance on law enforcement and incarceration. Through a comprehensive package of four motions authored by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, that include expanding the Office of Diversion and Re-entry, funding probation oversight, scaling up the Public Defender’s Law Enforcement Accountability Unit and advancing the Alternatives to Incarceration initiative, the Board of Supervisors is doubling down on investing in community well-being as well as providing for greater oversight of law enforcement.

Investing in the Public Defender’s Law Enforcement Accountability Unit

Funding and Expediting Probation Oversight in Los Angeles County

Expanding the Office of Diversion and Reentry’s Work to Reduce Incarceration and Invest in the Health and Well-Being of Communities

Creation of a Reserve Fund to Support the Alternatives to Incarceration InitiativesDetails:To read each motion in its entirety, visit: https://ridley-thomas.lacounty.gov/