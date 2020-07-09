Long Beach Blues Society Receives RuMBa Grant

Long Beach Blues Society is one of two dozen local organizations selected for support by the RuMBa Foundation’s emergency fund which supports arts organizations during Covid-19. Long Beach Blues Society received $50,000 of the 1 million dollars awarded which allows development of a comprehensive online music curriculum for LBUSD and Long Beach youth.

The organization will also provide a limited number of one-on-one online tutoring spots for local youth musicians.

In addition, Long Beach Blues Society will boost and bolster existing programming, adapting their educational concert model to align with the state’s pandemic phasing system to allow for outdoor family blues concerts along with other small group based jam sessions. The nonprofit will also take it’s Bedside Beats program online to continue to connect with children and youth with lengthy stays at Miller Children’s Hospital.

Incorporator and Board Secretary, Bill Grisolia said of the grant: “Arts are such an important part of growth, especially in youth, they have a profound impact; They help shape who youngsters become. Long Beach students have been cut off overnight from this vital area of education and growth. Thank you RuMBa Foundation for recognizing this need and helping us educate children during covid-19, bringing fun while they’re away from their friends.”

Details: www.longbeachbluessociety.org