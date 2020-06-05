Barragán Statement on Police Incidents in Lynwood and Compton

San Pedro, Calif. – After speaking to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Division Chief for Lynwood and Compton, Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán made the following statement:

The recent videos from Lynwood and Compton involving members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are disturbing. While we do not yet have all of the information or know the full extent of the circumstances around either incident, the videos suggest that there was unnecessary and excessive use of force used in both incidents by law enforcement officers. I am also very concerned that during the course of events captured on video in the Lynwood incident, a law enforcement officer is telling an individual to stop recording the incident. In each instance, I reached out immediately once I was made aware of the videos to demand answers. I spoke to the Division Chief in charge of both Lynwood and Compton last evening. I told the Division Chief I had serious concerns about what I saw on each of these videos and asked for more information and answers regarding each incident. I was assured that both incidents are getting an expedited review and the officers involved are being investigated. I made it clear that I will continue to demand answers and accountability as these investigations continue.

