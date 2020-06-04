LA Animal Services Has Opened Community Pet Food Pantry

LOS ANGELES — LA Animal Services announced the opening of the Pet Food Pantry June 8, The pantry will provide a resource for low-income residents of Los Angeles experiencing financial hardship who need assistance to feed their animal companions. Residents interested in participating in the Pet Food Pantry must be the pet’s owner, and will need to register by going online to obtain an appointment at one of two locations: Chesterfield Square or East Valley. If you are unable to go online, call the Pet Food Pantry line for Chesterfield Square at 213-326-2788 or the Pet Food Pantry line for East Valley at 213-264-8985 to register and make an appointment.

If you would like to contribute to the Pet Food Pantry, LA Animal Services is accepting donations of unopened pet food, both bags and canned. Monetary donations may also be made directly to support the Pet Food Pantry by clicking here. https://licensepet.com/wl3/don/lactwd/801

The Pet Food Pantry will be open every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, from 10am to 2pm, and will be located in the following LA Animal Services Center locations.

Participants will be required to provide the name, weight, sex, and animal license number (when applicable) of their animal companion when they register and make an appointment in one of two locations: Chesterfield Square or East Valley.

If your pet is unaltered, pet owners may obtain a discount or FREE spay/neuter voucher, and will be advised that the pet must be altered in order to continue to receive food from the Pet Food Pantry.

Participants will receive a one-gallon bag of dog or cat food per pet. Limit one participant per household for up three cats and/or dogs per household. (LAMC 53.50).

Pet food pick-up from the Pet Food Pantry will be by appointment only. To ensure the safety of our staff and volunteers, social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required.