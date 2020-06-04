Electronic Comments Added to Harbor Commission Meetings

The Port of Long Beach has added a new feature to the online meetings for the Board of Harbor Commissioners – the ability to comment electronically on agenda items. To leave a comment, go to polb.com/webcast and click on the eComment link next to the meeting.

The feature is available now for the Monday, June 8, Harbor Commission meeting. Comments will be forwarded to the commissioners before each meeting and will become part of the official record of the meeting. The comment period closes 30 minutes before the start of each meeting.

The Civic Chambers are currently not open to the public and participation in meetings is via teleconference. for those who wish to participate directly in a Harbor Commission meeting during public comment or on a specific agenda item, please refer to the instructions at polb.com/webcast. Please note that leaving an eComment will NOT result in you being contacted to speak during a meeting