Preparing Los Angeles County for the Closure of the State’s Youth Prison System

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, May 26, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, co-authored with Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, which asked the County to begin to immediately prepare for the transition of youth who would have been committed to the state youth prison system, the Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), to instead be in Los Angeles County’s care. The motion requests that the County of Los Angeles (County) begin the planning process to transform its juvenile justice system, and determine if an entity other than the Probation Department can be responsible for the custody and rehabilitation of youth previously sent to DJJ.

This motion follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement as part of the State’s revised 2020-21 budget, that the DJJ will be closing. Starting January 2021, DJJ will no longer admit new youth; instead admitted youth will be housed at the county level. This move by the Governor is intended to help close a historic budget deficit created by the COVID-19 crisis, as well as to keep youth closer to their communities and families in the name of rehabilitation. Counties have a short timeline – just over six months – to prepare for this increased responsibility.