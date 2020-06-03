Gov. Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom Announce New and Expanded Support for Victims of Domestic Violence

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom May 29, announced a series of new initiatives to support victims of domestic violence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The series of initiatives includes $5 million in state funding, a new partnership to secure private funding with $3 million in seed funding, an executive order to help ease the financial strain on domestic violence service providers, and new private sector partnerships to support survivors fleeing violence.

Crisis hotlines, women’s shelters, and public safety officers are reporting a higher number of calls and reports of domestic violence across California since the COVID-19 outbreak and the issuance of the stay-at-home orders.

Between Feb. 24 and May 19, there were a total of 8,371 calls to the National Domestic Violence Hotline from California.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence should call the state’s 24-hour hotline (800-799-7233) or the national hotline (800-799-SAFE).

The Governor announced the following new initiatives:

Text to 911:

Cal OES’ Public Safety Communications branch has rolled out the “text-to-911” capability throughout the state, allowing individuals to text ‘911’ for emergency services. As of May 29, 75 percent of California’s population can actively send texts to 911, including almost every major metropolitan area.

In addition, Cal OES will enable “text from 911” capabilities at all public safety answering points in the state — allowing 911 dispatchers to text a caller back in the event their call is disconnected.

Additional Funding:

The week of May 25, Gov. Newsom signed an executive order to ease financial burdens on domestic violence centers. The order waives a requirement for domestic violence centers to provide a 10 percent match in funds.

The state is directing $5.3 million in existing Victims of Crime Act funds to three coalitions to support efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic: (1) $3 million to California Partnership to End Domestic Violence; (2) $1.6 million to California Coalition on Sexual Assault; and (3) $721,337 Children’s Advocacy Centers of California. These coalitions will distribute funds to local victim service providers.

The federal COVID-19 package included $45 million in funding for Family Violence Prevention and Services grants, with $4,154,993 to California.

In addition to the state funding, the Women’s Foundation of California has committed to working with the state to raise private funds that support domestic violence organizations and, in the longer-term, strengthens organizations centering on gender in California’s economic recovery plan. The Women’s Foundation has a goal of raising an additional $42 million by the end of 2020.

Free Accommodations and Free Transportation:

The state is partnering with the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence (CPEDV), Airbnb and Uber to provide free accommodation, for up to 30 days and transportation to victims of domestic violence.Reservations will be conducted in a manner that protects both the anonymity and privacy of the victim

Also in partnership with the state and CPEDV, Uber is providing 3,000 free rides in Los Angeles and San Francisco to transport victims of domestic violence to safety during shelter in place with a plan to offer additional free rides statewide.