Enjoy an immersive experience at 7 p.m., June 6, when listeners can live-stream soundpedro2020schizophonia for free, beginning with a live kick-off and Earmaginations videos. At 7:30pm the community is invited to create a virtual breakout during the outbreak by livestreaming sound art from porches, windows and balconies in a simultaneous community sound event. Sound works by various artists will be continuously released throughout the month of June, concluding with a SynthLab online dance party on at 7 p.m., June 30.

At 7:30 p.m. on June 6, virtual attendees are invited to:

Stream audio at soundpedro.org

Play speakers from windows, porches, yards, balconies, etc.

Collaborate with neighbors in a socially-distant sound art block party

Stream anywhere-even from your car! Create your own soundscape!

What is Schizophonia?

“Schizophonia is a term coined by R. Murray Schafer to describe the splitting of an original sound and its electroacoustic reproduction. This concept comes from the invention of electroacoustic equipment for the transmission of sound, which meant that any sound could be recorded and sent anywhere around the world.”

Schedule

June 6:

7 p.m. : Virtual event kick off, including video welcome and reveal of month-long schedule, featuring adaptations and artifacts of proposed submissions. Earmaginations videos (follows video welcome)

7:30 p.m. : Audio livestream of soundscapes from soundpedro 2020 artists.-Virtual attendees are invited to live stream soundpedro from their porches, windows and balconies in a simultaneous community sound event.

Bring out your sound equipment and share this event with everyone in your community.

Please document and share your audio-visual experience on social media using #soundpedro # soundpedro2020

June 7-29:

soundpedro2020 artists’ adaptations and artifacts of their proposed submissions revealed at regular intervals.

June 30:

7 PM : SynthLab online dance party. We stream; you dance!

July 4:

Roll out of living soundpedro2020schizophonic map

soundpedro 2020 features over 50 local and international artists

Soundpedro is produced by the Long Beach artist group FLOOD in partnership with Angels Gate Cultural Center.

Details: www.soundpedro.org