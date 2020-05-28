Random Letters: 5-28-20
- 05/28/2020
- Reporters Desk
Coronavirus Pandemic
Like a devil out of the dark
It has wreaked havoc
It has left its mark
Its virus has no goal
It attacks the unsuspecting
Taking a tremendous toll
A toll of millions of people regardless of their worth
Striking with swift consistency
Throughout the entire earth
The coronavirus comes like a thief in the night
Its victims unaware
That they are in a lifesaving fight
Our entire world is fighting a great crisis
Which mostly strikes groups of people
And leaves a deadly virus
With over 300,000 deaths
The world is taking heed
The people are in constant quest
to find an antidote indeed
Testing is of utmost importance
To uncover the positive cases
It makes a difference in the total tested
And the virus it erases
The people quit turning their backs
On COVID-19 officials
Thus making a concerted effort
To test the virus cases
So let us give resolve
And needful prayer and resolution
As we tackle this dreaded disease
While searching for a solution
Jerry Brady, San Pedro
Life After the Pandemic
Last week, the LA Times letters editor put out a call for informal hopes/dreams for “life after the pandemic.” I submitted the following. It’s not eloquent, it’s unlikely to see the light of day, and should come as no surprise, but it’s my wish. I know you’re working on it. Thank you.
“Beds don’t bring people inside. Relationships do,” I’ve said it many times. And, I’ll add this to it: trust does. Right now, we’ve earned the trust of thousands of Angelinos facing homelessness. They were just as scared as the rest of us in mid-march. Scrambling to understand how “safer at home” could be implemented without a home. They’ve trusted us as we brought them inside in unprecedented numbers using LA Rec and Park sites, Project Roomkey…
If you’ve never experienced homelessness, spent time with, or loved a person experiencing homelessness, it’s hard to imagine why people are hesitant to come inside. Why would someone not accept a shelter bed? I could speak endlessly on this topic. On how complex (or simple) the often traumatic, isolating, and fundamentally worth-sucking road is to homelessness as well as the experience of being homeless can be. It is profoundly dehumanizing. This is why programs like rapid rehousing are so important. Every single day someone spends without a stable home makes it harder to ever imagine you’ll again be housed. Week one: your ID gets stolen, you are sexually assaulted, you decide to use to numb the pain. Bam. As the days pile up, the system has more opportunities to disappoint and fail you, your resolve lessens, the decisions you make in order to cope pile up, and you begin to accept this new reality.
Weird silver lining: This pandemic has been scary enough for some to (temporarily) cut through that trauma and baggage like a razor, bringing people inside. Giving us the biggest opportunity we’ve had thus far to keep them inside.
Thousands of people are the closest they’ve ever been to move-in ready. LA is the creative capital of the world. We must utilize the very creativity we mustered to get them inside in order to keep them there. Motels, city properties, my backyard. If any city can figure this out, it’s us.
Amber Sheikh Ginsberg, San Pedro