Cabrillo Beach Opens

On May 23, the Cabrillo Beach parking lot, bike path and beaches opened as part of LA Mayor Eric Garcetti’s phased approach towards reopening the city. The number of cars being allowed into the parking lot is limited as part of ongoing safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The beaches are open for active recreation use only. Visitors must also follow the City of Los Angeles COVID-19 safety guidelines, which includes wearing masks and practicing social distancing at all times.

The Aquarium and Gift Shop remain closed, but the Gift Shop is processing online orders.

Details: https://shop.friendsofcabrilloaquarium.org/collections/gift-shop