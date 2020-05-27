Angels Gate Community Update

SAN PEDRO — Angels Gate Cultural Center has transitioned parts of its Artists-in-Classrooms, or AIC, education program to the virtual classroom. The dance and creative writing classes are being taught via Zoom for the remainder of the academic year.

The education team is working on plans to kick off the 2020-2021 AIC program in Los Angeles Unified School District and Long Beach Unified School District to consider whether classes will be held in schools or virtually. Angels Gate will continue to offer arts learning to local students and their teachers, especially in this difficult time when creativity and engaging learning opportunities may be even more crucial.