LA Animal Services Debuts New Online Pet Search Function 

LOS ANGELES — LA Animal Services announced a new pet search function on its website, which now includes animals who are in foster care – providing a more extensive listing of all adoptable animals.

Prior to the new pet search, only shelter guests in the Animal Services Centers were viewable on the site..

To Adopt Pets In Foster Families

Visit http://laanimalservices.com/pet-search and identify the pet you would like to adopt, call 888-452-7381 with the Animal ID number or A# number (example: A1234567), and LA Animal Services will share information with you about the animal.

To Adopt Pets In Animal Service Centers

If you want to move forward with the paperwork to adopt an animal that is located at one of the Animal Services Centers, Animal Services will gather information to complete the paperwork for adoption over the phone and schedule a pick-up appointment.