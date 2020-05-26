Helping Californians Find Food

LOS ANGELES – L.A. Controller Ron Galperin has launched a statewide guide to food resources. The first map of its kind in the state, “Food for Californians” maps 1,800+ food banks, pantries and emergency distribution centers where residents can pick up free food.

This follows Controller Galperin’s release of two local Southern California food resource maps tracking all of the food banks and pantries in the City and County of Los Angeles, as well as a comprehensive COVID-19 Resource Hub to make it easier for people to take advantage of hundreds of available federal, state and local resources.

Explore the map here; https://tinyurl.com/grocery-store-hours

Details: https://lacontroller.org/data-stories-and-maps/foodforcalifornians/