County Exempts Multi-National and Publicly Traded Companies from Eviction Moratorium
- 05/26/2020
- Reporters Desk
LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, May 12, voted to exempt multi-national companies and publicly traded businesses from the county’s emergency tenant protection policies. This exemption ensures that businesses that have the means to pay rent do not exploit the residential and commercial eviction moratorium.
In March, the Board of Supervisors put in place an eviction moratorium which prevents both residential and commercial tenants in Los Angeles County from being evicted for non-payment their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board also adopted a motion authored by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Mark Ridley-Thomas to exclude commercial tenants that are multinational, publicly traded, or have more than 100 employees from the extended moratorium. The motion also requires that commercial tenants that have between 10 and 100 employees to not have more than six months following the end of the moratorium period to pay back the owed rent.
Details: https://tinyurl.com/Tenant-protections
