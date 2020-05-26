County Exempts Multi-National and Publicly Traded Companies from Eviction Moratorium

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, May 12, voted to exempt multi-national companies and publicly traded businesses from the county’s emergency tenant protection policies. This exemption ensures that businesses that have the means to pay rent do not exploit the residential and commercial eviction moratorium.

In March, the Board of Supervisors put in place an eviction moratorium which prevents both residential and commercial tenants in Los Angeles County from being evicted for non-payment their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board also adopted a motion authored by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Mark Ridley-Thomas to exclude commercial tenants that are multinational, publicly traded, or have more than 100 employees from the extended moratorium. The motion also requires that commercial tenants that have between 10 and 100 employees to not have more than six months following the end of the moratorium period to pay back the owed rent.

In similar news, the Long Beach City Council voted unanimously May 19, to move forward an extension of an emergency ordinance that halts evictions for residential and certain commercial tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amendment extends the current eviction moratorium and rent deferment period for an additional 60 days, to July 31, 2020. Protected tenants will have until July 31, 2021, to pay all delayed rent to landlords without incurring late charges and other fees. Tenants are encouraged to establish a payment plan to make installments of deferred rent over the repayment period.

The amendment does not apply to large commercial tenants that are multi-national or publicly traded companies and companies with 500 or more employees, tenants at the Long Beach Airport, tenants in the Harbor or tenants in the Tidelands areas. The City and its commissions will work with these tenants on a case-by-case basis to address COVID-19-related impacts and negotiate appropriate rent deferments or other accommodations accordingly.

The final ordinance will be heard by the City Council at a special meeting May 26, and would go into effect immediately if approved by the City Council and signed by the Mayor.

