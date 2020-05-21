Emergency Rental Assistance Program Assists Renters Impacted by COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, May 13, authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority or LACDA, to utilize Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus or CDBG-CV response funds to create and administer the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance, the COVID-19-ERA Program.

CDBG-CV funding is made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act, which was signed by the President on March 27, and is distributed to eligible states and local governments by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The County Board of Supervisors created the COVID-19-ERA Program with CDBG-CV funding to provide emergency rental assistance grants to income-eligible households economically impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic through job loss, furlough, or reduction in hours or pay.

Emergency rental assistance grants are rental payments made on behalf of an income-eligible household, up to $1,000 per month, for three months to maintain housing and/or to reduce rental payment delinquency in arrears. Over $3.7 million has been made available to residents living in the unincorporated areas of the First, Second, Fourth, and Fifth Supervisorial Districts. To be considered for this program, applications must be received by May 31, 2020.

Funding for these federal programs relies on Census data. The county and the LACDA encourage all county residents to complete the 2020 Census and be counted. In addition to mailing it in, residents can complete it online at my2020census.gov. It is imperative that the county has an accurate count to maximize the receipt of federal resources.

Details: visit 211la.org/covid-rental-help or contact, 2-1-1 L.A