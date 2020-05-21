Hahn Taps Local Leaders to Guide Reopening and Recovery of LA County Economy
SAN PEDRO — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has appointed 39 local business and cultural leaders to the LA County Economic Resiliency Task Force to use their experience and expertise to guide LA County’s safe reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The task force includes 13 representatives from different sectors of LA County’s economy. Each one of those 13 task force members will chair working groups focused on reopening and revitalizing their specific sector or industry. Supervisor Hahn requested that Commodities and Goods Movement be represented on the task force. Her appointee, Mario Cordero, the Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach, will represent this sector on the task force as well as chair the Commodities and Goods Movement working group.
During the second meeting of the task force, County leaders discussed a goal of more fully reopening the LA County economy by July 4th.
“The longer we stay closed in certain sectors, particularly small businesses and restaurants, the odds are that they will not be able to come back,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “I feel that we have to get to the point that we learn to live with the virus. We cannot stay locked down forever. My hope is that this task force will bring forth real plans for reopening these sectors that our Department of Public Health can agree on and present to the governor.”
Supervisor Janice Hahn’s appointees to the LA County Economic Resiliency Task Force and working groups include:
Arts and Culture Sector
Lori Bettison-Varga,Natural History Museum
Eric Eisenberg, LA County Arts Commission
Adrienne Nakashima, South Coast Botanic Garden
Business—Corporate and Manufacturing
Joe Ahn, Northrop Grumman Corp.
Randy Bowers, Malaga Bank
Banyon Huetter, Caruso
Business- Small
Adam Carillo, ETA Agency
Donna Duperron, Torrance Chamber of Commerce
Anna Wu, Wu and Associates
Commodities and Goods Movement
Mario Cordero* Chair, Port of Long Beach
Diane Middleton, LA Harbor Commission
Education
Lou Anne Bynum,Long Beach City College
Judy Chen, Mt. San Antonio
Jim Gash, Pepperdine
Dr. Barry Corey, Biola University
Faith Based Organizations
Ed Dover, Pastor Beatitudes of Our Lord Catholic Church
Jose Gomez, Archdiocese of Los Angeles
Alex Wu, Hsi Lai Temple
Yossi Mintz, Chabad of the Beach Cities
Film, Entertainment and Digital Media
Thomas Davis, California Film Commission Local 80
Mark Hubbard, Hubbard Accountancy Crop
Arlen Valdvia
Foundations and Non-Profits
Heidi Butzine, Lomita Chamber of Commerce
Gloria Cordero, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California
Elise Swanson, San Pedro Chamber of Commerce
Healthcare and Bio-science
Craig Leach, Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Mary Lemeir, Providence Little Company of Mary
Matthew Sandoval, Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Infrastructure Development and Construction
Robert Ferrante, LA County Sanitation District
Elvin Moon, Regional Planning Commission
Matt Petersen, LA Cleantech Incubator
Labor
Dan Langford, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters
Vivian Malauulu, ILWU
Rick Vasquez. Sprinkler Fitters UA 709
Restaurants, Leisure and Hospitality
Jim Luttojohann, Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce
Janet Zaluda, Marina Del Rey Convention and Visitors Bureau
Sports and Large Venue Entertainment
Kelly Cheeseman, AEG Sports LA Kings/Galaxy
Kathy Schlossman, LA Sports and Entertainment Commission
Suzy Schuster, LA Memorial Coliseum
