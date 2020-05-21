Hahn Taps Local Leaders to Guide Reopening and Recovery of LA County Economy

SAN PEDRO — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has appointed 39 local business and cultural leaders to the LA County Economic Resiliency Task Force to use their experience and expertise to guide LA County’s safe reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task force includes 13 representatives from different sectors of LA County’s economy. Each one of those 13 task force members will chair working groups focused on reopening and revitalizing their specific sector or industry. Supervisor Hahn requested that Commodities and Goods Movement be represented on the task force. Her appointee, Mario Cordero, the Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach, will represent this sector on the task force as well as chair the Commodities and Goods Movement working group.

During the second meeting of the task force, County leaders discussed a goal of more fully reopening the LA County economy by July 4th.

“The longer we stay closed in certain sectors, particularly small businesses and restaurants, the odds are that they will not be able to come back,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “I feel that we have to get to the point that we learn to live with the virus. We cannot stay locked down forever. My hope is that this task force will bring forth real plans for reopening these sectors that our Department of Public Health can agree on and present to the governor.”

Supervisor Janice Hahn’s appointees to the LA County Economic Resiliency Task Force and working groups include:

Arts and Culture Sector

Lori Bettison-Varga,Natural History Museum

Eric Eisenberg, LA County Arts Commission

Adrienne Nakashima, South Coast Botanic Garden

Business—Corporate and Manufacturing

Joe Ahn, Northrop Grumman Corp.

Randy Bowers, Malaga Bank

Banyon Huetter, Caruso

Business- Small

Adam Carillo, ETA Agency

Donna Duperron, Torrance Chamber of Commerce

Anna Wu, Wu and Associates

Commodities and Goods Movement

Mario Cordero* Chair, Port of Long Beach

Diane Middleton, LA Harbor Commission

Education

Lou Anne Bynum,Long Beach City College

Judy Chen, Mt. San Antonio

Jim Gash, Pepperdine

Dr. Barry Corey, Biola University

Faith Based Organizations

Ed Dover, Pastor Beatitudes of Our Lord Catholic Church

Jose Gomez, Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Alex Wu, Hsi Lai Temple

Yossi Mintz, Chabad of the Beach Cities

Film, Entertainment and Digital Media

Thomas Davis, California Film Commission Local 80

Mark Hubbard, Hubbard Accountancy Crop

Arlen Valdvia

Foundations and Non-Profits

Heidi Butzine, Lomita Chamber of Commerce

Gloria Cordero, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California

Elise Swanson, San Pedro Chamber of Commerce

Healthcare and Bio-science

Craig Leach, Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Mary Lemeir, Providence Little Company of Mary

Matthew Sandoval, Lakewood Regional Medical Center

Infrastructure Development and Construction

Robert Ferrante, LA County Sanitation District

Elvin Moon, Regional Planning Commission

Matt Petersen, LA Cleantech Incubator

Labor

Dan Langford, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters

Vivian Malauulu, ILWU

Rick Vasquez. Sprinkler Fitters UA 709

Restaurants, Leisure and Hospitality

Jim Luttojohann, Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce

Janet Zaluda, Marina Del Rey Convention and Visitors Bureau

Sports and Large Venue Entertainment

Kelly Cheeseman, AEG Sports LA Kings/Galaxy

Kathy Schlossman, LA Sports and Entertainment Commission

Suzy Schuster, LA Memorial Coliseum