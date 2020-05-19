On Saturday, June 6th beginning at 7pm listeners can live stream soundpedro 2020 schizophonia at soundpedro. org. Following the live kick-off and Earmaginations sound performances, sound works will be continuously released throughout the month of June concluding with a SynthLab online dance party on June 30th at 7pm.



Virtual attendees are invited to live stream soundpedro from their porches, windows and balconies in a simultaneous community sound event at 7:30pm on June 6th. Bring out your sound equipment and share this event with everyone in your community. There will be more info on how you can share soundpedro pics from your setup with the whole event.



soundpedro is a free, experimental niche event presenting ear-oriented art that investigates the way we perceive and experience sound.



Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, soundpedro will look and sound a little different this year. As it will not be an onsite event, we are presenting virtual soundpedro2020schizophonia.

What is Schizophonia?

“Schizophonia is a term coined by R. Murray Schafer to describe the splitting of an original sound and its electroacoustic reproduction. This concept comes from the invention of electroacoustic equipment for the transmission of sound, which meant that any sound could be recorded and sent anywhere around the world.”

Schedule (soundpedro website & social media)

June 6th:

7 PM : Virtual event kick off, including video welcome and reveal of month-long schedule, featuring adaptations and artifacts of proposed submissions

Earmaginations videos (follows video welcome)

7:30 PM : Audio livestream of soundscapes from soundpedro 2020 artists.

June 7th – 29th:

soundpedro2020 artists’ adaptations and artifacts of their proposed submissions revealed at regular intervals.

June 30th:

7 PM : SynthLab online dance party. We stream; you dance!

July 4th:

Roll out of living soundpedro2020schizophonic map