Palos Verdes Art Center
- 05/19/2020
- Reporters Desk
Palos Verdes is now placing our exhibitions online, displaying each artwork in a virtual gallery.
Here is the current list:
PVAC Annual Student Art Exhibition
Arthur Taussig: Gardens of Earthly Delights
Suffragette: Photography of the Women’s March LA by Monica Orozco
DEB STONER: More Pictures About Flowers and Bugs
HABITAT CALIFORNIA: Flora & Fauna
_________________________________________
See these special video presentations, too:
Learn How to Play the Surrealists’ Drawing Game: Exquisite Corpse”
_________________________________________
See the complete PVAC exhibition archives <HERE>