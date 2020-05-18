DPSS Launches Virtual Campaign

LOS ANGELES —The Department of Public Social Services or DPSS, is using virtual outreach strategies to promote its annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to help more people enroll. In April 2020, DPSS received 126,875 CalFresh applications — a 179% increase in comparison to April 2019. CalFresh is known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Ten years after this awareness campaign launch in May 2010, CalFresh food assistance is needed more than ever to help individuals and households who have just lost jobs, businesses, homes and other financial resources. The Department will use this year’s campaign to help new customers apply for CalFresh benefits and introduce them to other assistance programs offered.

The COVID-19 crisis caused DPSS to close its doors to the public on March 16 to help slow the spread of the deadly virus. The Department encourages customers to apply for benefits online at www.dpss.lacounty.gov or at www.getcalfresh.org.

Information about applying for CalFresh, produced in multiple languages, will be shared on all DPSS communication platforms, including social media and website, www.tinyurl.com/dpss-gov-food-assistance