EPA Stresses the Importance of Recycling and Proper Disposal of PPE

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EPA is encouraging all Americans to recycle materials from their households and properly dispose of personal protective equipment or PPE, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, businesses that normally recycle large amounts of paper and cardboard are not able to do that due to the impacts from the coronavirus health crisis. Because of this, household recycling is more essential than ever.

EPA encourages households to recycle more and recycle correctly so the right materials are available for U.S. manufacturers. To do so:

-Recycle following your community’s guidance.

-Check with your local recycling hauler to see what materials they accept right now and recycle what you can from your home.

-Break down shipping and food boxes, rinse out containers and cans, keep them dry and clean, and put them in your curbside bin to be recycled.

-Keep disinfectant wipes, gloves, masks, other PPE and medical waste out of recycling bins.

When taking trips to essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies, please do not litter disinfectant wipes, masks, gloves or other PPE, instead put them securely in a trash can and follow local trash and Center for Disease Control guidelines.

EPA Administrator Wheeler’s video message: https://youtu.be/BcGonQ3rx3Y

Don’t recycle Personal Protective Equipment video: https://youtu.be/S1cERI3IbeY

Recycling during health crisis video: https://youtu.be/_ADZ8vH-r4M

EPA’s Recycling During COVID-19 web page: https://www.epa.gov/coronavirus/recycling-and-sustainable-management-food-during-coronavirus-covid-19-public-health

EPA’s Reduce Reuse Recycle web page: www.epa.gov/recycle

EPA’s America Recycles web pages: www.epa.gov/americarecycles

CDC guidelines: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html