Mayor Garcetti Launches All In For LA Campaign

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti May 15, launched the All In for LA campaign to encourage and inspire Angelenos to remain unified, vigilant, and resilient in the response to COVID-19.

“We are not moving beyond COVID-19 — we are learning how to live with it safely, and that takes the unity of purpose that Angelenos are showing in this crisis,” said Mayor Garcetti. “All in for LA reminds us that this moment demands shared sacrifice — staying inside as much as possible, wearing face coverings when we leave our homes, and keeping our physical distance. That’s how we overcome this challenge together.”

All in for LA documents how Angelenos are answering the call to action during the pandemic, and urges residents to continue making difficult but necessary choices. The campaign was made possible with the pro-bono collaboration of the creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles, and the complete PSA can be viewed here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YziKcS8bLU&feature=youtu.be

Directed by live action director John X. Carey, the film highlights how empathy, urgency, and determination will help the city through these difficult times. Using video interviews and GoPro footage, the film reinforces the importance of staying home and features the stories of restaurant workers, a laid-off bartender, a new father, a working mother, a new couple, and a medical professional. Actor Danny Trejo also appears, calling on Angelenos to remain indoors while COVID-19 is still a danger to our health.

All in for LA will air on local news, and appear on social media platforms and digital billboards across Los Angeles, thanks to donations totaling nearly $1 million. Anyone can get involved on social media by sharing how they are going all in for L.A., using #allinforLA.

Details: coronavirus.lacity.org.