Here’s to Life During Quarantine: Happy Hour on Wheels

By Gretchen Williams, Food Writer

Joy in small things is one of the lessons of this season of confinement. The beauty of spring is joined by the brilliant concept of Happy Hour on Wheels in San Pedro. As long as food is ordered as well, a growler, a bottle of wine or an artfully blended cocktail can give your long day a happy ending.

San Pedro’s historic J.Trani’s Ristorante is open for takeout, and spectacular cold smoked swordfish or crispy calamari call for classic cocktails. You can have a crystalline martini, straight up with a twist, sealed to go. Or you could have thin crusted Trani’s signature Margarita pizza following Negroni on the rocks. Chef Dustin Trani is the 4th generation of the original Trani’s Majestic, San Pedro’s most venerable bar and café, established on 7th Street above the original International Longshore and Warehouse Union dispatch hall in 1925.

The first menu of roast beef sandwiches, washed down with boilermakers and beer, sufficed until the late ‘30s when Humphrey Bogart’s sailing party came slumming. They ordered cocktails, and the Norwegian ship chandler from next door was summoned to mix the Manhattans. The Majestic’s proud tradition of fine cocktails was born. Make any evening a celebration with a pizza and a pop from J.Trani’s.

J.Trani’s Ristorante

584 W. 9th St., San Pedro

310-832-1220

James Brown is the hardest working man in the brewing business, and the San Pedro Brewing Company is the foamy first of Pedro. At home in the historic John T. Gaffey building on 6th Street, SPBC is proud of its prizewinning brews. San Pedro Brewing has a string of blue ribbons, leaving competitors behind in the suds. Brown’s pub fare is meant to pair with its own label beers.

Order takeout from the menu of great burgers, sandwiches and bar snacks, and fill your own growler with one of San Pedro Brewing Company’s excellent choices, for $10. San Pedro Brewing Company will provide a filled growler for $15.

San Pedro Brewing Company

331 W. 6th St., San Pedro

310-831-5663

Compagnon Wine Bistro is the très chic French café and wine bar that San Pedro has longed for. This welcome addition to the international cuisine scene in downtown is offering its fabulous menu to go. Enjoy a romantic evening with a chilled bottle of rosé de Provençe to enhance the coq au vin or Côtes du Rhone syrah with beef bourguignon.

The three-course prix fixe menu is an exceptional deal for $29. The tough part is choosing from a delightful selection of dishes. First course offers a choice of classic French onion soup, the chef’s soup du jour or a spring mix salad.

As the season progresses, the greens will be provided by organic Green Girl Farms in San Pedro. Ratatouille lasagne is the splendid vegetarian dish that everyone will want, savory and brimming with the flavors of the south of France.

Traditional coq au vin or beef bourguignon speak of the old country, with generations of mama simmering and seasoning. Shrimp pasta is a great choice, with white wine and garlic making a fine sauce. Magnificent prime rib is well worth the $4 up charge. Beautiful fresh strawberry shortcake or unctuous chocolate mousse crown a royal feast.

Compagnon Wine Bistro

335 W. 7th St., San Pedro

424-342-9840