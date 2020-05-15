Cuisine To Go: Meals On Heels
- 05/15/2020
- Reporters Desk
By Gretchen Williams, Food Writer
Life in San Pedro is changing, as we watch the fruit trees bloom and the jacaranda trees getting ready for their lavender explosion, signaling summer to come. Even how we shop, organize, cook and eat has changed in this time of uncertainty. The restaurant community is determined to survive and thrive in spite of the current state of affairs.
San Pedro has cherished its growing international food scene. Cultural and traditional elements combine in delicious ways all over town. Now it is up to the locals to show support for the hard-working people who feed us so well. Consider the culinary adventure of trying a new or different kitchen.
Our only restaurant opportunity is for takeout, so the ambiance of home has to substitute for atmosphere. The food has to shine, but also the ordering, the delivery or pickup, the packaging, the plate appeal, the garnish, all matter now. Restaurateurs are learning new ways, and so are we.
Breakfast
Pacific Diner
3821 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
310-831-5334
Lighthouse Deli
508 W. 39th St., San Pedro
310-548-3354
Omelette & Waffle Shop
1103 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro
310-831-3277
Think Café
302 W. 5th St. Suite 105, San Pedro
310-519-3662
Happy Diner 1
617 S. Centre St., San Pedro
310-241-0917
Happy Diner 2
1931 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro
310-935-2933
Seafood
Crazy Fish
28158 S. Western Ave., San Pedro
310-547-9968
Pappy’s
301 W. 6th St. San Pedro
424-224-5444
San Pedro Fish Market
1190 Nagoya Way, San Pedro
310-832-4251
The Whale & Ale
327 W. 7th St., San Pedro
310-832-0363
Ramen
Ko-Ryu Ramen
362 W. 6th St., San Pedro
310-935-2886
Sushi
Love Sushi
29221 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes
310-832-8808
Sushi Tashiro
29050 S.Western Ave., San Pedro
310-547-4597
Thai
Baramee Thai
354 W. 6th St., San Pedro
310-521-9400
Sirinat Thai
1627 W. 25th St., San Pedro
310-832-5678
Middle Eastern
Nazalie’s Lebanese Café
1919 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
310-519-9122
Mediterranean
La Siciliana
347 W. 6th St., San Pedro
424-570-0101
Sebastian’s Mediterranean Cuisine
309 W. 7th St., San Pedro
424-264-5322
French
Compagnon
335 W. 7th St., San Pedro
424-342-9840
Italian
Big Nick’s Pizza
1110 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro
310-732-5800
Buono’s Pizzeria
222 W. 6th St., San Pedro
310-547-0655
Burratino Pizza
29701 S. Western Ave. #103, Rancho Palos Verdes
310-832-1200
Dominick’s Pizza
28360 S. Western Ave., San Pedro
310-831-0881
Niko’s
399 W. 6th St., San Pedro
310-241-1400
Pirozzi’s Italian Deli
1453 W. 8th St., San Pedro
310-548-0000
Porthole Deli & Pizza
2223 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
310-548-6809
Raffaello Ristorante
400 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
310-514-0900
Sorrento’s Pizza House
2428 S. Western Ave. San Pedro
310-832-2820
Fried Chicken
Bird Talk
29505 S. Western Ave. #103, Rancho Palos Verdes
310-935-7757
Mexican
Conrad’s Mexican Grille
376 W. 6th St., San Pedro
424-264-5452
Green Onion
145 W. 6th St., San Pedro
310-519-0631
Pronto’s
2420 S. Western Ave., San Pedro
310-832-4471
Puesta Del Sol
1622 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro
310-833-9765
Taxco
28152 S. Western Ave, San Pedro
310-547-4554
San Pedro Tacos
114 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro
310-832-1406
Sandwiches
Busy Bee
2413 S. Walker Ave., San Pedro
310-832-8660
Sandwich Saloon
813 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro
310-548-5322
Fantastic Café
1631 W. 25th St., San Pedro
310-832-4742
West Coast Philly
1902 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
424-264-5322
Pies
Marie Callender
1030 N. Western Ave., San Pedro
310-832-4559
California Cuisine
Shore Grille
1637 W. 25th St., San Pedro
310-832-7427
Sonny’s Bistro
1420 W. 25th St., San Pedro
310-548-4797
Coffee & More
The Corner Store
1118 W. 37th St., San Pedro
310-832-2424
Hojas Tea House
222 W. 6th St. #10, San Pedro
310-514-8779
Nuda
407 W. 6th St., San Pedro
323-769-9713