Cuisine To Go: Meals On Heels

  • 05/15/2020
  • Reporters Desk

By Gretchen Williams,  Food Writer

Life in San Pedro is changing, as we watch the fruit trees bloom and the jacaranda trees getting ready for their lavender explosion, signaling summer to come. Even how we shop, organize, cook and eat has changed in this time of uncertainty. The restaurant community is determined to survive and thrive in spite of the current state of affairs.

San Pedro has cherished its growing international food scene. Cultural and traditional elements combine in delicious ways all over town. Now it is up to the locals to show support for the hard-working people who feed us so well. Consider the culinary adventure of trying a new or different kitchen.

Our only restaurant opportunity is for takeout, so the ambiance of home has to substitute for atmosphere. The food has to shine, but also the ordering, the delivery or pickup, the packaging, the plate appeal, the garnish, all matter now. Restaurateurs are learning new ways, and so are we.

Breakfast

Pacific Diner

3821 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

310-831-5334

Lighthouse Deli

508 W. 39th St., San Pedro

310-548-3354

Omelette & Waffle Shop

1103 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

310-831-3277

Think Café

302 W. 5th St. Suite 105, San Pedro

310-519-3662

Happy Diner 1

617 S. Centre St., San Pedro

310-241-0917

Happy Diner 2

1931 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro

310-935-2933

Seafood

Crazy Fish

28158 S. Western Ave., San Pedro

310-547-9968

Pappy’s

301 W. 6th St. San Pedro

424-224-5444

San Pedro Fish Market

1190 Nagoya Way, San Pedro

310-832-4251

The Whale & Ale

327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

310-832-0363

Ramen

Ko-Ryu Ramen

362 W. 6th St., San Pedro

310-935-2886

Sushi

Love Sushi

29221 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes

310-832-8808

Sushi Tashiro

29050 S.Western Ave., San Pedro

310-547-4597

Thai

Baramee Thai

354 W. 6th St., San Pedro

310-521-9400

Sirinat Thai

1627 W. 25th St., San Pedro

310-832-5678

Middle Eastern

Nazalie’s Lebanese Café

1919 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

310-519-9122

Mediterranean

La Siciliana

347 W. 6th St., San Pedro

424-570-0101

Sebastian’s Mediterranean Cuisine

309 W. 7th St., San Pedro

424-264-5322

French

Compagnon

335 W. 7th St., San Pedro

424-342-9840

Italian

Big Nick’s Pizza

1110 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro

310-732-5800

Buono’s Pizzeria

222 W. 6th St., San Pedro

310-547-0655

Burratino Pizza

29701 S. Western Ave. #103, Rancho Palos Verdes

310-832-1200

Dominick’s Pizza

28360 S. Western Ave., San Pedro

310-831-0881

Niko’s

399 W. 6th St., San Pedro

310-241-1400

Pirozzi’s Italian Deli

1453 W. 8th St., San Pedro

310-548-0000

Porthole Deli & Pizza

2223 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

310-548-6809

Raffaello Ristorante

400 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

310-514-0900

Sorrento’s Pizza House

2428 S. Western Ave. San Pedro

310-832-2820

Fried Chicken

Bird Talk

29505 S. Western Ave. #103, Rancho Palos Verdes

310-935-7757

Mexican

Conrad’s Mexican Grille

376 W. 6th St., San Pedro

424-264-5452

Green Onion

145 W. 6th St., San Pedro

310-519-0631

Pronto’s

2420 S. Western Ave., San Pedro

310-832-4471

Puesta Del Sol

1622 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

310-833-9765

Taxco

28152 S. Western Ave, San Pedro

310-547-4554

San Pedro Tacos

114 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro

310-832-1406

Sandwiches

Busy Bee

2413 S. Walker Ave., San Pedro

310-832-8660

Sandwich Saloon

813 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

310-548-5322

Fantastic Café

1631 W. 25th St., San Pedro

310-832-4742

West Coast Philly

1902 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

424-264-5322

Pies

Marie Callender 

1030 N. Western Ave., San Pedro

310-832-4559

California Cuisine

Shore Grille

1637 W. 25th St., San Pedro

310-832-7427

Sonny’s Bistro

1420 W. 25th St., San Pedro

310-548-4797

Coffee & More

The Corner Store

1118 W. 37th St., San Pedro

310-832-2424

Hojas Tea House

222 W. 6th St. #10, San Pedro

310-514-8779

Nuda

407 W. 6th St., San Pedro

323-769-9713

