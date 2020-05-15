Cuisine To Go: Meals On Heels

By Gretchen Williams, Food Writer

Life in San Pedro is changing, as we watch the fruit trees bloom and the jacaranda trees getting ready for their lavender explosion, signaling summer to come. Even how we shop, organize, cook and eat has changed in this time of uncertainty. The restaurant community is determined to survive and thrive in spite of the current state of affairs.

San Pedro has cherished its growing international food scene. Cultural and traditional elements combine in delicious ways all over town. Now it is up to the locals to show support for the hard-working people who feed us so well. Consider the culinary adventure of trying a new or different kitchen.

Our only restaurant opportunity is for takeout, so the ambiance of home has to substitute for atmosphere. The food has to shine, but also the ordering, the delivery or pickup, the packaging, the plate appeal, the garnish, all matter now. Restaurateurs are learning new ways, and so are we.