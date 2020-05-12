Service Workers Remain Jobless as COVID-19 Continues

Economic crisis slams Harbor Area gig musicians and waiters.

By Julissa Casillas, Editorial Intern



Like many Americans in this COVID 19 pandemic, Chandler Leighton is finding herself stretching an inexistent paycheck and singing the blues. The 25-year-old alternative songstress recently found her filling out an unemployment application for the first time.

“I still don’t believe it,” said Leighton, a Torrance native. “I’m jobless and it’s not only affecting me financially but mentally as well, and I’m trying to stay positive but it’s a fucked up situation that I have no control over.”

Leighton worked at a bar in Venice called Neighbor for the past year while she was hustling on the side for her singing career. Neighbor is a Californian-inspired New American bistro with seasonal fare and a breezy back patio. Leighton loved working there. She loved the vibes and being able to meet people that would come by for a drink.

Leighton had to move back home with her parents because the landlord would not give them a delay in payment, the only other option was to move in with her boyfriend and his roommates but there isn’t enough space there for her, her parents’ house was the next thing. She isn’t working right now she is getting assistance from her parents and using some of the money saved up to pay for bills and other personal needs.

After COVID -19 hit and serious actions were being reinforced Leighton and other bartenders were left jobless. The manager at the bar has not paid them for their last month of work. She hasn’t seen her tip money as of March 2 and the check from the company bounced back. Leighton is fighting for the money she earned.

Since 1982 the United States has already seen a jump in people applying for unemployment benefits as the pandemic results in mass layoffs. For the week ending March 14, unemployment claims spiked by 70,000 to 281,000. As of April 2, the Labor Department said that 6.6 million people have filed for unemployment. As of April 4, the jobless rate is higher than it was during the Great Depression with 13% and raising.

In California even if you are still working part-time, you may be eligible for unemployment benefits, depending on your earnings and your situation. California has several programs that offer “partial” unemployment benefits: A portion of the benefit you would receive if you were fully unemployed, reduced to take into account your earnings. If you have fewer hours or you are working part-time and cannot find additional work, you may be eligible for partial unemployment benefits.

There are several qualifications that may make a person eligible for assistance. A worker may be underemployed or working part-time as the only alternative to being laid off or made redundant. A person who lost his or her full-time job or even one of two part-time jobs and was only able to find part-time or temporary work may also meet the requirements to receive benefits.

Eligibility for partial unemployment benefits is determined by state law. Although benefit eligibility varies, most states agree that a worker who voluntarily chooses to cut back on hours or work part-time is not eligible for partial unemployment benefits. If you have recently lost your job look into filing for unemployment even if you are part-time.

Businesses are also trying to survive.

“The way we are surviving or should I say trying to survive is on customers coming in and ordering,” said a female waiter at an Olive Garden in Carson, who asked that her name not be published.

“We do get many people to call in to-go orders because some people aren’t going to cook because they might have jobs that are necessary right now and don’t have the time or others who don’t know how to cook and need help. Since it’s only to-go we don’t need a lot of staff so that helps out to not spend money and less inventory is being shipped or deceived because of the situation.

“Balance is the main thing and also we just started selling our wine for to-go so that also helps.” As the big food chains are struggling to survive the small ones are hoping for the best and they come out on top when all this ends.

“I’m not sure the exact procedures or what they have planned, but what we’ve been doing is taking it day by day, seeing who can get called in and trimming down hours [so] we can still stay in business while not losing our jobs,” said Justice Ulmer, a server at Milanas, a pizza eatery in Long Beach.

To show support for local small businesses during these tough times, people call in an order for take-out and help spread the word for them.

“To support small businesses the best way to go is to call for take-out and ask about specials because most places are having them to keep the business going,” ” said San Pedro Brewery Co. owner James Brown. “We already were busy with take-out before the COVID 19 but calling and placing an order always helps.” San Pedro Brewing offers American cuisine with hand-crafted ales and lagers, a perfect way to try to make the best of this quarantine.