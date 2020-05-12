Round UP of Community Resources and Information in Response to COVID-19

From narrowing the digital divide to the DMV extending certain registration fees, here is a roundup of resources and information to help as we work to maintain balance during this time of COVID-19

Ipad Donations Allow Isolated COVID-19 Patients to Virtually Visit Loved Ones

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) announced May 7, the donation of 300 iPads to its four hospitals to facilitate patient-family communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. The gift is through a partnership with the Annenberg Foundation, Brilliant Corners, and the Los Angeles County Center for Strategic Partnerships..

The donation provides 300 iPads to be used in DHS hospitals to ensure patients and their families are able to connect, despite restrictions in access to the hospital. A second donation, by MobileDemand, provides rugged, protective healthcare iPad cases with an adjustable easel attached, to protect against damage and loss.

Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) annually provides direct care for 600,000 unique patients through its four hospitals – LAC+USC Medical Center, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, and Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center – and network of community partner clinics.

Details: www.dhs.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 Resource Hub

LOS ANGELES – To help Los Angeles residents and businesses get through the coronavirus pandemic, Controller Galperin released a comprehensive COVID-19 Resource Hub that gathers the latest federal, state and local data, information and services. The hub includes a dashboard illustrating the impact of the coronavirus on L.A. neighborhoods, along with a map showing how stimulus checks will be distributed locally, and contains hundreds of resources organized into 16 categories — for employees and job seekers, freelancers, renters, small business owners, immigrants and much more.

Details: https://lacontroller.org/covid19resourcehub/

CPUC Moves to Help Close Digital Divide for Students

SAN FRANCISCO – The California Public Utilities Commission, May 7, largely adopted suggestions put forward by The Greenlining Institute to use $5 million from the California Advanced Services Fund to bolster Department of Education efforts to close the digital divide for California students. The funding, estimated by Greenlining to be enough to fund about 16,000 laptops or internet hotspots, comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the gap in online access into an emergency.

In March, with both K-12 and higher education moving online as a result of the pandemic, the commission asked for input as to how to use the CASF, originally created in 2007 to help bridge the digital divide, to help mitigate the crisis. Greenlining and others urged that the most effective and efficient approach would be to use the money to expand existing efforts to provide laptops or hotspots rather than to create a new program.

The full text of the resolution can be found on the CPUC’S website, www.docs.cpuc.ca.gov .

Details: www.greenlining.org.

Online Portal Helps Parents Find Local and Convenient Child Care Options

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom April 30, announced a new portal to help parents, including essential workers and vulnerable families, find safe, reliable and accessible child care options.

The new portal enables parents to enter their location and the type of care they need, instantly receiving a list of local center-based and family child care programs. The list of open licensed child care programs will include health and safety information, age of children accepted, capacity, availability, hours, and contact information for the program and local Child Care Resource and Referral agency. The Child Care Resource and Referral agencies can answer general questions, including those about child care subsidies.

Details: covid19.ca.gov/childcare

DMV Offers Relief to ID Cardholders, Vehicle Owners and Businesses

SACRAMENTO- Gov. Gavin Newsom, April 29, signed an executive order which states the California Department of Motor Vehicles is: waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration renewals due between March 16 and May 31, and paid within 60 days of the original expiration date. The requirement to have current license plate stickers is also waived for vehicles with registration expiring between March 4 and June 30, 2020.

The DMV is extending identification cards expiring on or after March 4, to be valid through June 22. It is also temporarily suspending for 60 days the requirement to submit a transfer of ownership within 10 days for vehicle transfers occurring on or after March 4, and the requirement to register a vehicle acquired or previously based outside of California within 20 days once registration becomes due.

The DMV is allowing temporary operating permits that expire on or after March 4, to be valid another 60 days from April 29.

DMV is lengthening motor carrier permits expiring in March, April and May 2020 to June 30, 2020.