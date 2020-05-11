Western States Pact Urges Federal Support for States and Cities Responding to COVID-19 Pandemic
SACRAMENTO — In a letter to Congressional leadership May 11,, governors and legislative leaders from five western states requested $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to preserve core government services like public health, public safety and public education, and help people get back to work.
Dear Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Leader McCarthy and Leader Schumer:
It is now clear that COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future, and the worst of its economic impact is yet to come. Our states are on the front line against the virus while at the same time leading our states’ recovery. Each of us has seen first-hand how COVID-19 has caused a national recession that we are seeing play out in our states – resulting in a record amount of lost wages and business failures, spiraling unemployment and substantial, unplanned COVID-19-driven costs.
We deeply appreciated the quick financial assistance you provided workers, small business people and those who have been displaced by this crisis. But now, however, our states will be forced to make deep cuts to programs that help those same individuals without similar relief efforts for state and local governments. Even states that began the year in a strong fiscal position are facing staggering deficits amid growing costs of responding to the crisis. With unemployment projected to surpass that of the Great Recession, we are facing unprecedented and ongoing economic challenges.
Without federal support, states and cities will be forced to make impossible decisions – like whether to fund critical public healthcare that will help us recover, or prevent layoffs of teachers, police officers, firefighters and other first responders. And, without additional assistance, the very programs that will help people get back to work – like job training and help for small business owners – will be forced up on the chopping block.
That’s why we are respectfully, and urgently, requesting $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments. Though even this amount will not replace the decline in revenue that we forecast, it will make a meaningful difference in our ability to make-up for COVID-19 revenue losses. This aid would preserve core government services like public health, public safety, public education and help people get back to work. It would help our states and cities come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient.
Red and blue states alike all are faced with the same COVID-19 math, as are Democratic and Republican mayors across our states. The moment requires unprecedented partnership from all of us – across every level of government and across party.
We urge you to take swift action to help states and local governments provide core government services for American families.
Sincerely,
Gavin Newsom
Governor of California
Toni Atkins
President Pro Tempore of the California State Senate
Anthony Rendon
Speaker of the California State Assembly
Marie Waldron
Minority Leader of the California State Assembly
Jared Polis
Governor of Colorado
Leroy Garcia
President of the Colorado State Senate
Steve Fenberg
Majority Leader of the Colorado State Senate
KC Becker
Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives
Alec Garnett
Majority Leader of the Colorado House of Representatives
Kate Brown
Governor of Oregon
Tina Kotek
Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives
Peter Courtney
President of the Oregon Senate
Steve Sisolak
Governor of Nevada
Nicole Cannizzaro
Majority Leader of the Nevada Senate
Jason Frierson
Speaker of the Nevada State Assembly
Jay Inslee
Governor of Washington
Andy Billig
Majority Leader of the Washington State Senate
Laurie Jinkins
Speaker of the Washington House of Representatives
cc: California congressional delegation
cc: Colorado congressional delegation
cc: Oregon congressional delegation
cc: Nevada congressional delegation
cc: Washington congressional delegation
