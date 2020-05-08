Golf Courses and Trails Reopen, Parks Open Mother’s Day

Los Angeles County Golf Courses and Trails Reopen Saturday, May 9; Parks Reopen Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9. Local, community, and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10. LA County Parks invites the public to safely enjoy its parks, golf courses, and trails by following guidelines and precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

LA County Parks is taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of park guests, team members, and the community remains the top priority upon reopening. LA County Parks will launch a park monitor program at golf courses, trails, and local and regional parks with high visitors to remind players, visitors, and trail users of physical distancing and no group gathering requirements that remain in place. Staff training, prominent signage, and operations protocols are also part of the department’s necessary preparation and deployment for reopening.

The development of these protocols comes after consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and input from the Golf Re-Opening Task Force and the Countywide Trail Re-Opening Task Force consisting of Local, State and Federal Parks and Recreation organizations and trail managing partners. Adherence is critical to safely operate these open facilities so the community can enjoy the emotional and physical benefits provided by golf and trails.

As COVID-19 is a fluid crisis with rapid changes affecting park facilities, LA County Parks continues to assess operations daily in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on necessary safety precautions.

While LA County Parks’ golf courses and trails will reopen, there are specific restrictions and safety guidelines that the public must follow in accordance with the health officer order. These include, but are not limited to, the following:

Golf Courses – Reopening on Saturday, May 9

Golf courses are open for regular play of no more than 4 players per tee time. Tee times will be at least 10 minutes apart. No tournaments or group play.

Physical distancing of 6 feet always required. No group gathering allowed on the course or in the parking lot.

Online reservations and payment recommended. Golf courses will accept payment online, and only by debit, credit, or gift card in person.

Push carts and walking recommended. Golf carts are limited to single riders.

Rental golf clubs and push carts are not available.

Bring your own water. Drinking fountains are closed.

Golfers may not touch, remove or adjust the flagstick during their round. Course green cups are touchless. Rakes, ball washers, benches, divot boxes, and sand bottles will be removed.

Driving ranges open. The one-hour time limit may be enforced. Practice putting and chipping greens remain closed.

Clubhouses and pro shops remain closed. Restaurants and cafes open for take-out only.

Trails – Reopening on Saturday, May 9

Trail users are encouraged to check the Trails LA County website prior to visiting trails for updated lists of open trails, safety guidelines, notifications, and up-to-date information. The trail’s website offers information for over 600 miles of trails, including trails managed by partner agencies that residents can visit and experience the wonderful outdoors.

Download the Trails LA County mobile app before heading out for real-time updates and offline location tracking and trail information to explore the extensive trail network within our diverse landscapes across the County.

Do not visit public trails and trailheads if feeling sick and/or exhibiting any symptoms of illness.

Follow all posted regulations at trails and trailhead facilities.

Physical distancing of 6 feet always required. No group gathering allowed on trails or in the parking lot.

Limit visits to members of your household only.

Everyone needs a face covering at the trailhead/parking lots and on any trails where there are other groups of people nearby. Infants and children under the age of 2 should not wear cloth face coverings. Those between the ages of 2 and 8 should use them but under adult supervision to ensure that the child can breathe safely and avoid choking or suffocation. Children with breathing problems should not wear a face covering.

Consider avoiding popular locations that are prone to crowds.

Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.

Bring water, hand sanitizer, and/or disinfecting wipes to wash or sanitize hands frequently.

Practice the leave-no-trace principles on the trails to protect park staff and wildlife, (take your trash).

Mother’s Day – Parks stay open, botanic gardens closed on Sunday, May 10

Local, community and regional parks will remain open on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, for passive use, such as walking, jogging, and leisure time outdoors for individuals or families.

Botanic gardens will be closed Sunday, May 10.

Since the holiday is one of the busiest days of the year, LA County Parks reminds all park guests that physical distancing is required, and group gatherings are prohibited by the health order.

For more information on closures and changes in response to COVID-19, visit the LA County Parks website at https://parks.lacounty.gov/ covid-19 .

