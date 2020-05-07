Our New Reality, A Message From Eric Garcetti 

COVID-19 response update video https://www.facebook.com/MayorOfLA/videos/652702358669069/

From the moment COVID-19 arrived in Los Angeles, I’ve been as clear as possible about the magnitude of the challenge we face — and the steps and sacrifices required to get through this crisis. I promised you the facts, the data, and the unvarnished truth about the dangers of this virus.

And I’ve been so proud of the way Angelenos have responded. You’ve stayed home. You’ve changed your routines. You’ve helped your kids enter a new world of distance learning. You’ve put off family gatherings and celebrated holidays virtually. And if you’re an essential worker, you’ve gone above and beyond to serve us all.

None of this has been easy. The path forward will be long and winding. And we will continue to face a hard truth: COVID-19 is not going away soon.

But let there be no doubt: your actions have saved lives. And we need to keep at it.

Together with the County, I announced that I will modify the city’s Safer at Home order. This does not mean life is going back to the way it was before the pandemic.

Until there is a vaccine or effective treatment, this virus will remain a threat to everyone. You still need to stay home, wear face coverings, and refrain from gatherings with anyone who doesn’t live in your home. These measures remain as important as ever.

But we also must learn how to live with this new reality and find ways to begin to safely and slowly lift restrictions, guided by science and data — making minor and deliberate adjustments over an extended period of time.

The City of Los Angeles will take a gradual and staged approach to our response, working with leaders across the region and listening to public health experts. This approach will enable us to carefully make changes, monitor risks and needs, and adjust our approach as needed.

On Friday, May 8th, this process will begin: florists, toy stores, music stores, bookstores, clothing and sporting goods stores may offer curbside pickup only. Car dealership showrooms may open. And starting Saturday, you’ll be able to return to golf courses, trailhead parks and trails — except Runyon Canyon, which will remain closed. Face coverings are required for anyone using trails or golf courses.

Remember: we originally closed hiking trails when they became too crowded to be safe, and if we see people failing to keep their distance, wear face coverings, and follow the rules, we will be forced to close them again.

Meanwhile, all other Safer at Home restrictions –– include the closures at our beaches, park sports facilities and recreation centers –– remain in place.

We are taking this process one step at a time. Here’s what that will look like:

The first stage — where Los Angeles has been over the last several months — is crisis management mode, which has the goal of saving as many lives as possible.

The second stage –– which we will enter on Friday –– aims to transition Angelenos back to a “new reality,” with a slow rollback of some restrictions, while ensuring that there are adequate safety measures in place.

In the third and fourth stages, the City will transition to a state of monitoring, and aim to lift additional restrictions.

In order to move to a new stage, our city must reach key milestones, based on metrics and tracked by data. If the metrics are trending in the wrong direction, restrictions will return. Every decision will be based on an assessment of the risk to our communities and the capacity of our medical systems to respond.

You’ll be able to track the status of these indicators, a description of the phases, and the steps we’re taking on our COVID-19 response website.

This process will not always be straightforward. We may step forward, step backward, or pause — depending on the public health indicators. We are now in a world more complex than we could have ever imagined, facing a virus that remains dangerous to all of us. And it will take many steps to bring us to safety.

But I will be here for you. Angelenos will be there for each other with courage, generosity, and L.A. Love –– and we will get there together.