Amazon Exec: ‘I Quit in Dismay’

“Working at Amazon is nice, but living with a clear conscience is better,” said a prominent vice president who resigned from the company’s cloud division Friday. This followed international protests at Amazon warehouses.

The high-ranking software engineer, Tim Bray, said he was leaving over the company’s firings of warehouse workers who spoke up about unsafe working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

[See exclusive RLN interview with fired national leader, Chris Smalls https://www.randomlengthsnews.com/2020/05/05/chris-smalls-ny-amazon-organizer)]

Bray also mentioned the firing of two Amazon corporate employees who pressed the company over its environmental impact.

– Amazon says these employees were fired for violating company policies, not their activism. Bray thinks otherwise, describing the activist firings as “designed to create a climate of fear.”

See his whole letter: https://www.tbray.org/ongoing/When/202x/2020/04/29/Leaving-Amazon