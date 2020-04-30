Vote-By-Mail Ballot Approved 

SAN PEDRO— Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, April 28, voted unanimously to approve a proposal by Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl to send a Vote-by-Mail ballot to all eligible LA County voters for all elections.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who co-authored the motion said that nothing, including all the challenges related to COVID19, should be allowed to prevent voters from casting their ballots in November. This motion takes necessary steps to ensure that all LA County voters could vote by mail in November.

The County of Los Angeles will send mail-in-ballots to every eligible voter in all elections starting with the November 3, 2020 General Election. In addition, the Registrar-Recorder will take appropriate measures to align in-person voting options for the General Election with guidance from the Department of Public Health to ensure the safety of both voters and election workers.