A US-Cuba Normalization Webinar
- 04/27/2020
- Reporters Desk
Workers of the World Unite. Join a webinar in celebration of May Day with workers around the world working towards solidarity, not sanctions or blockades in the struggle against COVID-19. The webinar will last approximately 45 minutes to one hour for presenters, followed by 45 minutes to one hour for Q&A
Co-Chairs: Tamara Hansen — Coordinator, Vancouver Communities in Solidarity With Cuba
Lucy Pagoada-Quesada — Member United Federation of Teachers, New York City, Official Coordinator Of The Libre Party (The Political Arm of The National Resistance Popular Front) Coordinated in Honduras by President Manuel Zelaya Rosales.
Speakers: Representative— Confederación de Trabajadores de Cuba (Central Union of Cuban Workers)
Representative — National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU), Congress of South African Trade Unions
Francisco Torrealba — President, Bolivarian Federation of Transport Workers of Venezuela,
Vice President, Bolivarian Central of Workers of Venezuela, Member, Venezuelan National Assembly
Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez — President, New York State Nurses Association, Front Line Working Nurse in the Fight Against COVID-19
Chris Smalls — Fired Amazon Worker Who Led Walkout Protesting Unsafe Working Conditions in Giant Amazon Warehouse in Staten Island, NYC
Don Foreman— International Representative, Canadian Union of Postal Workers
International Labor Solidarity Messages from: Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Italy, and Brazil
Time: 4 p.m. (Eastern), 1 p.m. (Pacific) May 2
Details: Register Here- US-Cuba-normalizationWebinar
For ZOOM technical support click here; https://july26.org/zoom-help/