A US-Cuba Normalization Webinar

Workers of the World Unite. Join a webinar in celebration of May Day with workers around the world working towards solidarity, not sanctions or blockades in the struggle against COVID-19. The webinar will last approximately 45 minutes to one hour for presenters, followed by 45 minutes to one hour for Q&A

Co-Chairs: Tamara Hansen — Coordinator, Vancouver Communities in Solidarity With Cuba

Lucy Pagoada-Quesada — Member United Federation of Teachers, New York City, Official Coordinator Of The Libre Party (The Political Arm of The National Resistance Popular Front) Coordinated in Honduras by President Manuel Zelaya Rosales.

Speakers: Representative— Confederación de Trabajadores de Cuba (Central Union of Cuban Workers)

Representative — National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU), Congress of South African Trade Unions

Francisco Torrealba — President, Bolivarian Federation of Transport Workers of Venezuela,

Vice President, Bolivarian Central of Workers of Venezuela, Member, Venezuelan National Assembly

Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez — President, New York State Nurses Association, Front Line Working Nurse in the Fight Against COVID-19

Chris Smalls — Fired Amazon Worker Who Led Walkout Protesting Unsafe Working Conditions in Giant Amazon Warehouse in Staten Island, NYC

Don Foreman— International Representative, Canadian Union of Postal Workers

International Labor Solidarity Messages from: Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Italy, and Brazil

Time: 4 p.m. (Eastern), 1 p.m. (Pacific) May 2

Details: Register Here- US-Cuba-normalizationWebinar

For ZOOM technical support click here; https://july26.org/zoom-help/