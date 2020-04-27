Expanded COVID-19 Unemployment Benefits for Independent Contractors, Self-Employed and Business Owners

CALIFORNIA-Many people have been attempting to contact the Employment Development Department (EDD) during this crisis and have had a difficult time connecting with EDD. For this reason, EDD has expanded their hours to seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is generating a new program as part of the federal CARES Act.

The new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program helps unemployed Californians who are business owners, self-employed, independent contractors, have limited work history, and others not usually eligible for regular state UI benefits who are out of business or services are significantly reduced as a direct result of the pandemic. The provisions of the program once operational include:

-Up to 39 weeks of benefits starting with weeks of unemployment beginning February 2, 2020, through the week ending December 26, 2020, depending on when you became directly impacted by the pandemic.

-An additional $600 to each PUA weekly benefit amount you may be eligible to receive, as part of the separate CARES Act Pandemic Additional Compensation program. Only the weeks of a claim between March 29 and July 25 are eligible for the extra $600 payments.

-Benefits can be retroactive to weeks starting on or after February 2, 2020, depending on your last day of work due to COVID-19 and regardless of when you submitted your claim application.

PUA Eligibility

The PUA benefits are payable if you don’t qualify for regular UI benefits in California or another state and also do not qualify for State Disability Insurance or Paid Family Leave benefits. This includes: business owners, self-employed individuals and independent contractors.

For additional information on eligibility click here, www.pandemicunemploymentassistance

The EDD will begin accepting online applications for the PUA program, April 28. Instructions for filing a claim for PUA benefits will be available soon.

Details: https://edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019/pandemic-unemployment-assistance.htm