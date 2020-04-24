Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order on Actions in Response to COVID-19  

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order addressing a variety of issues in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the issues addressed in the executive order include granting a 60-day extension for customers on several Department of Motor Vehicles deadlines, including for recently expired drivers’ licenses and identification cards, to reflect public compliance with the COVID-19 stay at home order. It also suspends late fees from being applied to expired vehicle registrations.

Additionally, the order will allow certain posting, filing and notice requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to be satisfied through electronic means to allow public access and involvement consistent with COVID-19 public health concerns.

Finally, the executive order will temporarily allow retailers, particularly grocery stores, to provide bags to consumers without charge, and to pause redemption of beverage containers in-store to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The executive order also temporarily suspends the requirement for recycling centers to hold a minimum number of hours of operation and directs the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) to develop and issue operating guidelines.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

Learn more about the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts here. Visit covid19.ca.gov for critical steps Californians can take to stay healthy, and resources available to those impacted by the outbreak.