Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka Provides Update

LOS ANGELES, CA – Gene Seroka, Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles issued an update on cargo movement and operations at the port.

Here are the key takeaways from Gene Seroka’s update:

• Port operations running smoothly. No congestion or disruption

• Evening labor shifts now starting an hour later to provide time for sanitization of cargo handling equipment and radios

• Smaller sized container ships now calling on port as economy contracts

• 30 cancelled port calls through to mid-July

• Labor shift counts at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles up 20% and last week – highest level in nearly two months

• Anticipating higher container volume in April as manufacturing in China normalizes and some US businesses replenish their inventories

• Overall volume in 2020 will be considerably lower than 2019