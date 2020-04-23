Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka Provides Update
- 04/23/2020
- Reporters Desk
LOS ANGELES, CA – Gene Seroka, Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles issued an update on cargo movement and operations at the port.
Here are the key takeaways from Gene Seroka’s update:
• Port operations running smoothly. No congestion or disruption
• Evening labor shifts now starting an hour later to provide time for sanitization of cargo handling equipment and radios
• Smaller sized container ships now calling on port as economy contracts
• 30 cancelled port calls through to mid-July
• Labor shift counts at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles up 20% and last week – highest level in nearly two months
• Anticipating higher container volume in April as manufacturing in China normalizes and some US businesses replenish their inventories
• Overall volume in 2020 will be considerably lower than 2019