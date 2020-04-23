POLA Continues to Focus On Strategic Investments

SAN PEDRO – In a new video message, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka emphasized cargo is flowing at the port, which remains fully operational. At the same time, port leaders are focused on long-term infrastructure investments, increasing competitiveness and opportunities to expand markets.

Seroka outlined key construction projects moving forward, including enhancements to the Everport Terminal, several marine oil terminals and on-dock rail capability. The Port’s current list of active projects totals $367 million in capital spending that will generate an estimated 3,011 construction jobs.

Seroka also said the port is working with supply chain stakeholders on increasing exports out of the United States via Los Angeles and planning for increased trade with Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries.

See the video statement by Executive Director Gene Seroka here,

www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-bbtbphfHY&feature=youtu.be