Enjoy Parks From Home With LA County Parks Virtual Rec Center

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) April 23, launched “Parks From Home,” a virtual recreation center to provide free access to fitness and instructional classes for the public to enjoy from home during the COVID-19 crisis. The free online programming includes videos of LA County Parks staff teaching recreation, sports, arts, and specialty courses, plus virtual tours of trails, gardens, and popular attractions throughout Los Angeles County.

LA County Parks will continue to add additional online programming to provide a positive outlet and fill the gap of outdoor experiences for all Los Angeles County residents during the “Safer At Home” order.

“Parks from Home” is available for free on the LA County Parks website and Youtube channel. New video content will be added regularly and announced via social media @lacountyparks.

-Parks From Home webpage: http://parks.lacounty.gov/virtual

-LA County Parks on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/lacountyparks

Local and regional parks remain open as outdoor-only facilities with social distancing required and group gatherings of any size prohibited. Play and sports amenities, indoor facilities, nature centers, golf courses, sports and recreation programs, and multi-use trails remain closed to the public.