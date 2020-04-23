Parks From Home with LA County Parks Virtual Recreation Center

LOS ANGELES—Today, Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) launched “Parks From Home” a virtual recreation center to provide free access to fitness and

instructional classes for the public to enjoy from home during the

COVID-19 crisis. The free online programming includes videos of LA

County Parks staff teaching recreation, sports, arts, and specialty

courses, plus virtual tours of trails, gardens, and popular

attractions throughout Los Angeles County.

LA County Parks is committed to continuing to provide healthy and

resilient communities by bringing much-needed resources right to our

residents’ homes. Now more than ever, access to healthy opportunities

and creating calm spaces to maintain mental wellness, in a matter that

supports social distancing is paramount.

“‘Parks From Home is an innovative opportunity to bring our

world-class programming direct to the communities we serve, while

everyone stays home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Norma E.

Garca, Acting Director of LA County Parks. We invite everyone to enjoy

a recreation and art class at home, get active with sports clinics,

and virtually enjoy our beautiful Los Angeles County landscapes.

LA County Parks will continue to add additional online programming to

provide a positive outlet and fill the gap of outdoor experiences for

all Los Angeles County residents during the Safer At Home order.

Parks from Home is available for free on the LA County Parks website

and Youtube channel. New video content will be added regularly and

announced via social media @lacountyparks.

Currently, local and regional parks remain open as outdoor-only

facilities with social distancing required and group gatherings of any

size prohibited. Play and sports amenities, indoor facilities, nature

centers, golf courses, sports and recreation programs, and multi-use

trails remain closed to the public.

LA County Parks continues to assess daily operations and implement

precautionary measures in response to COVID-19, working closely with

County leaders and the Department of Public Health.