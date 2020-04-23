Parks From Home with LA County Parks Virtual Recreation Center
- 04/23/2020
- Reporters Desk
LOS ANGELES—Today, Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) launched “Parks From Home” a virtual recreation center to provide free access to fitness and
instructional classes for the public to enjoy from home during the
COVID-19 crisis. The free online programming includes videos of LA
County Parks staff teaching recreation, sports, arts, and specialty
courses, plus virtual tours of trails, gardens, and popular
attractions throughout Los Angeles County.
LA County Parks is committed to continuing to provide healthy and
resilient communities by bringing much-needed resources right to our
residents’ homes. Now more than ever, access to healthy opportunities
and creating calm spaces to maintain mental wellness, in a matter that
supports social distancing is paramount.
“‘Parks From Home is an innovative opportunity to bring our
world-class programming direct to the communities we serve, while
everyone stays home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Norma E.
Garca, Acting Director of LA County Parks. We invite everyone to enjoy
a recreation and art class at home, get active with sports clinics,
and virtually enjoy our beautiful Los Angeles County landscapes.
LA County Parks will continue to add additional online programming to
provide a positive outlet and fill the gap of outdoor experiences for
all Los Angeles County residents during the Safer At Home order.
Parks from Home is available for free on the LA County Parks website
and Youtube channel. New video content will be added regularly and
announced via social media @lacountyparks.
Currently, local and regional parks remain open as outdoor-only
facilities with social distancing required and group gatherings of any
size prohibited. Play and sports amenities, indoor facilities, nature
centers, golf courses, sports and recreation programs, and multi-use
trails remain closed to the public.
LA County Parks continues to assess daily operations and implement
precautionary measures in response to COVID-19, working closely with
County leaders and the Department of Public Health.
For more information on closures and changes in response to COVID-19,
visit the LA County Parks website at https://parks.lacounty.gov/cov