The Fight for Workers Safety on the Job Deepens

By RLN reporter Mark Friedman

There are literally hundreds of battles going on across the country of working people fighting

for personal protection equipment (PPE) in order to perform their job safely. From Walmart

workers walk outs, nurses demonstrating around the country in front of hospitals, gig workers

protesting, GE workers marching 6 feet apart demanding the rehiring of 600 laid-off workers to

make ventilators, with similar fights going on around the world.

This represents a new wave of worker activism given the failure of governments and

corporations to provide necessary safety equipment and regulations to prevent the spread of

the coronavirus. New forms of protest for workers’ rights are being developed daily. This will

have a profound impact on the labor movement as a whole in the future.

Neither the National Labor Relations Board, OSHA, or EPA has shown any willingness to take

any action but rather just the opposite, they are deeply involved in eliminating previous

safety rules on the job and in the environment. In fact, the EPA, (see article on this Random

Lengths website) has taken advantage of the coronavirus to roll back decades of environmental

protections.

Below you will find a letter just sent by 100 unions and organizations to Washington

demanding immediate action to provide massive quantities of safety and health equipment.

President Donald Trump

Vice-President Mike Pence

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

April 7, 2020

President Trump and Vice-President Pence,

We are writing to you as representatives of unions and organizations from the environmental,

environmental justice, business and scientific community. We write on behalf of millions of

frontline workers—healthcare workers, food service and hospitality workers, transit operators,

educators, public employees, flight attendants, telecom workers and many more – whose lives

are at immediate risk in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. We share a deep concern for the

health and well-being of our front-line workers, their families and our communities.

We implore you to immediately exercise the full powers of the government available to you, at

the scale and speed necessary, to protect these workers and confront the coronavirus crisis.

Only the federal government has the tools available to maximize protections for these workers,

yet you are failing to provide the leadership that this moment demands.

Nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals are treating patients without the basic

protection and equipment they need to do their jobs. The Department of Health and Human

Services estimates that we have just 1 percent of the N-95 respirators and surgical masks

needed. A US Conference of Mayors survey found that an alarming 91% of cities lack the N-95

respirators needed for first responders and medical personnel, and 88% lack other necessary

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The desperate need for PPE goes far beyond healthcare workers. Janitors are deep cleaning

buildings, teachers’ aides are delivering meals to children at home, warehouse and

manufacturing workers are making and distributing essential goods, home care providers are

caring for the most vulnerable, public service workers are maintaining essential services, bus

operators are taking essential workers to their jobs, telecom workers are entering homes to

repair vital internet services, childcare workers are caring for our children and cashiers are

scanning groceries—all at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus without enough PPE to

lessen exposure.

States, cities, school districts and government agencies are competing to access limited

supplies and manufacturers are seeking guidance on distribution priorities. As Governors Larry

Hogan of Maryland and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan point out, “Right now, there is not a

single authority tracking where every spare ventilator is or where there are shortages. The lack of any centralized coordination is creating counterproductive competition between states and

the federal government to secure limited supplies, driving up prices and exacerbating existing

shortages.”

The same dynamic is at play with all personal protective equipment.

The Administration must immediately assess the medical equipment needs, inventory supplies

in the public and private sectors, prioritize and distribute those supplies fairly and accelerate the

production of needed supplies where gaps exist. Current laws, including the Defense Production

Act whose provisions have been only partially invoked and unevenly executed, allow the

President to take these actions. The enormous loss of life that your advisors project over the

next few months should compel you to do so.

Every minute that you do not take decisive action places lives at risk and our nation and the

people of the world in even greater peril. How is it that the wealthiest nation on the planet now

has the highest number of documented COVID-19 cases with no clear end in sight? The answer

lies in your hands.

We urge you to act urgently to implement the following measures:

● Immediately distribute the respirators and other personal protective equipment held in

the Strategic National Stockpile,

● Use all powers of the federal government to more aggressively and broadly deploy the

Defense Production Act, to speed immediate production of new protective equipment

and ensure it is routed to states for distribution across acute care, home care and long

term care settings, as well as other industries whose workers confront the risk of

exposure on a daily basis in their workplace. We ask you to do this while fully enforcing

environmental protections and ensuring that communities near sterilization facilities do

not face additional public health threats,

● Identify reserves of respirators, including N95s and PAPRs, and other PPE equipment in

other industries, such as construction, and redistribute them to healthcare providers and

other frontline workers,

● Immediately direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of

Health and Human Services to instruct the Pentagon where to send the 2,000 ventilators

it says it has in its military stocks,

● Direct FEMA to work directly with manufacturers and distributors to purchase PPE and

other equipment and stop forcing states to compete with the federal government and

each other. FEMA should institute a transparent process to allocate PPE, ventilators and

other equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile based on state population need,

● Require the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to institute the emergency

temporary standard for infectious disease and health protections related to COVID-19

and prevent any further erosion of health and safety guidelines throughout the federal

government and across the economy.

Sincerely,

Amalgamated Transit Union International

American Federation of Teachers

Association of Flight Attendants-CWA

Communications Workers of America

National Nurses United

Service Employees International Union

United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America

UNITE HERE

350.org

BlueGreen Alliance

Climate Justice Alliance

Environmental Defense Fund

Friends of the Earth US

Greenpeace USA

Indivisible

Jobs with Justice

League of Conservation Voters

MoveOn

National Wildlife Federation

Natural Resources Defense Council

Peoples Action

Public Citizen

Sierra Club

Sunrise Movement

Union of Concerned Scientists

Labor Network for Sustainability

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East

350 Philadelphia

350 Triangle

ActionAid USA

Agricultural Missions, Inc

Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments

American Federation of Government Employees Local 704

American Federation of Teachers Vermont

American Sustainable Business Council

Anthropocene Alliance

Asian Pacific Environmental Network

Avazz

Berkshire County Branch NAACP

Best Friends of Low Country Transit – South Carolina

Breast Cancer Action

Brighter Green

Call to Action-CO

CatholicNetwork.US

Center for Biological Diversity

Center for Environmental Health

Center for International Environmental Law

Center for Sustainable Economy

Climate Parents

Connecticut Roundtable on Climate & Jobs

Earth Ethics, Inc.

Earth Ministry/Washington Interfaith Power & Light

Earthjustice

Earthworks

East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice

EcoEquity, USA

Ecology Center

Endangered Species Coalition

Energy Justice Network

Environmental Health Strategy Center

Fire Drill Fridays

Former EPA Regional Administrator

Fossil Free California

FracTracker Alliance

FreshWater Accountability Project Ohio

Georgia Stand-Up

GreenFaith

Green Latinos

Health Care Without Harm

Heirs To Our Oceans

Hispanic Federation

Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy

Institute for Policy Studies Climate Policy Program

Jobs to Move America

Long Island Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO

Maine AFL-CIO

Maine Labor Group on Health

Maine State Nurses Association

Mothers Out Front

NextGen America

North Carolina Climate Justice Collective

North Carolina League of Conservation Voters Fund

North Carolina WARN

NextGen America

Nuclear Information and Resource Service

National Union of Hospital and Healthcare Employees, AFSCME District 1199NM

Ohio Interfaith Power & Light

Oil Change International

Oregon Environmental Council

Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility

Partnership for Policy Integrity

Partnership Project

Peoples Climate Movement

Philly Transit Riders Union

Physicians for Social Responsibility

Presente.org

Rachel Carson Council

Railroad Workers United

Rainforest Action Network

RapidShift.net

Riverkeeper

San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper

SanDiego350

Sustainable Energy & Economy Network

The Climate Center

The Climate Mobilization

The Climate Reality Project

The Imani Group Inc

The Post-Landfill Action Network

The Rusty Anvil

Tri-State Transportation Campaign

Unitarian Universalist Association

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 21

United We Dream

Women’s Environment and Development Organization.

York University Canada

CC:

Representative Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives

Representative Nita Lowey, Chair, Appropriations Committee

Representative Bobby Scott, Chair, Labor and Education Committee

Representative Carolyn Maloney, Chair, Oversight and Reform

Representative Frank Pallone, Jr. Chair, Energy and Commerce Committee

Senator Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader

Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader

Senator Richard Shelby, Chair, Appropriations Committee

Senator Lamar Alexander, Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee

Senator Ron Johnson, Chair, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee